Tottenham could make another ‘very important’ off-the-pitch appointment after Lange

Earlier this week, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the appointment of Johan Lange as their new technical director, as of November 1.

Now, a report from Denmark has claimed that Spurs could potentially make another off-the-pitch appointment from Aston Villa.

Frederik Leth, the club’s head of football research, could follow Lange to Tottenham, according to Tipsbladet.

The outlet says there’s a possibility that Leth could link up with Spurs as he and Lange have a good working relationship.

Lange brought Leth to Villa a few months after his arrival in England over three years ago. The two also worked together at FC Copenhagen.

Apparently, Tottenham are interested in Lange’s work on buying and developing young talents, as well as his focus on data.

Tipsbladet say Leth – nicknamed ‘The Brain’ – has also been involved in this process with his compatriot from their time at Copenhagen.

However, the outlet stresses that ‘nothing is certain’ because Tottenham have to first find a ‘suitable role’ for Leth.

In addition, Spurs will need Villa’s approval for the move to take shape.

‘Very, very important’

Back in 2020, Stale Solbakken – who managed FCK at the time – sung the now reported Tottenham target’s praises after he first joined.

“This is a very, very important position and appointment for us,” he said, as per the FCK website.

“Frederik is incredibly strong analytically and a very talented person, and it’s not too strange that amongst us his nickname is ‘The Brain’.

“Frederik knows the club down to the smallest detail after many years in the Talent Department and then in the Scouting Department, which he has been a key person in developing, most recently as head of the department.

“That role has also made him an integral part of our decisions and development from the Talent Department up to the First Team.

“And he has been a key figure in developing FCK in terms of structure, data and science. We are very happy that we have a person like Frederik on board.”

Our view

It has taken a while, but Spurs are now truly up and running in pretty much every area on and off the pitch.

Tottenham have a great manager, a great squad, a chief football officer, and now a director of football is finally coming in to replace Fabio Paratici.

Let’s see whether Spurs can go on to bring Leth to N17 too. He certainly seems like he has a lot to offer.