Tottenham could go for ‘extraordinary’ PL striker if Harry Kane leaves, he’s not a fan of Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be an option for Tottenham Hotspur as they begin the unenviable task of replacing captain Harry Kane.

That’s according to the Mail Online who confirmed that Toney might be considered even though he’s currently serving an eight-month ban.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report said that Spurs won’t be looking for a big-name replacement to succeed Kane.

The club would prefer to add competition for Richarlison who will likely now lead the line.

Ivan Toney could be an excellent option for Tottenham in the long-term.

The 27-year-old won’t be available to play until mid-January but still has a ton of football ahead of him.

His Premier League record of 32 goals in 68 games with Brentford is quite ‘extraordinary’ and he does seem a strong replacement.

Whether Brentford would be interested in such a deal would remain to be seen.

There’s also the probability that Tottenham will want someone to immediately help ease the loss of Kane, with Toney currently unable to play.

It was never going to be an easy task to replace Harry Kane at any stage of his Spurs career, but it looks particularly difficult right now.

Tottenham are considering Ivan Toney to replace Harry Kane

Ivan Toney may have already endeared himself to Spurs fans over his previous comments about Arsenal.

Toney called Arsenal players cringeworthy in a social media spat following two of the sides’ encounters.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Arsenal looked like a possible destination for Toney at one point but you would now expect any interest to have cooled.

Of course Tottenham are not only considering Toney in order to replace Kane.

Another strong candidate is Gent striker Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old has had quite a remarkable journey in the last few years given he was only recently playing in Norway with Stabaek.

The striker’s scoring record since arriving in Europe has almost been a goal a game across two different clubs and leagues so the interest is no surprise.