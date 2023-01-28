Tottenham could get Maddison boost as Romano says Leicester about to sign Tete











Tottenham Hotspur may have just been handed a boost regarding a potential move for James Maddison.

Spurs have been linked with the England international over the past few transfer windows.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that Maddison could be waiting to see if Tottenham move for him.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle United have also been linked with the Leicester City star over the past few weeks.

However, Jacobs feels Maddison may hold on until the summer, when “there may be Spurs interest”.

Speaking on Steve Wraith’s YouTube channel on NUFC Matters, Jacobs said: “If Newcastle want Maddison in January they are going to have to pay big, but there is an opportunity.

“But more likely Maddison will wait until the summer, when he knows what he’s getting. Because there may be Spurs interest – there may still be Newcastle interest.”

However, it now looks as though the Foxes may already be getting themselves Maddison’s replacement.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to report that Leicester are closing in on a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete.

Leicester are closing in on deal to sign Tetê from OL, confirmed — now final details being sorted on deal valid until the end of the season 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #LCFC



OL let Tetê, Faivre and Toko Ekambi leave while they will bring in Wilson Isidor from Lokomotiv [done deal]. pic.twitter.com/8sytFbdLuP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

This could potentially free Maddison up for the likes of Tottenham to make a late move.

Spurs’ main targets this month were a forward and a right wing-back.

However, Tottenham could certainly do with a new creative player.

Christian Eriksen was linked with a return to Spurs last year, but he joined Manchester United instead.

With that in mind, could Tottenham seize the opportunity to sign the ‘sensational’ playmaker?

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Obviously Newcastle seem more keen at present, but Spurs weren’t initially expected to be after Arnaut Danjuma.

Can Tottenham pull off another late swoop for a top player ahead of a seemingly more interested rival?