Tottenham could get late offers for 26-year-old, Ange wants to sell – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur remain busy with both potential incomings and outgoings on transfer deadline day.

On the incoming side, we have Brennan Johnson reportedly closing in on a Spurs move, with a medical imminent.

And on the outgoing side, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon have both left Tottenham on loan over the past few hours.

There are other Tottenham players who appear surplus to Ange Postecoglou’s requirements and may well leave.

One of those is Tanguy Ndombele, who doesn’t seem to have a future at Spurs any more.

The £200,000-a-week midfielder is yet to make a competitive match day squad under the new manager.

‘Spurs are desperate to get rid’

Journalist Paul Brown has now told GiveMeSport that Spurs will be eager to move Ndombele on by the deadline.

He also reckons that there should hopefully be a few clubs who’ll be willing to take a chance on the player.

“Spurs are desperate to get rid of Ndombele still,” wrote Brown. “You have to say that signing’s not really worked out at all.

“They paid a huge fee for him and I believe he ended last season on the bench at Napoli so that loan move didn’t work out too well either.

“I don’t think there will be terribly many offers for him, but I would expect some before deadline. I think he’s a player that a few clubs might chance their arm for.”

Our view

Ndombele arrived at Spurs to much fanfare but sadly things just haven’t worked out.

Tottenham will certainly hope to get some offers for the 26-year-old before the 11pm BST deadline.

Thing is, with Ndombele’s high wages, we’ll have to see what sort of offers Spurs will be getting.

There’s a good chance it’ll be something like a loan, perhaps with an option to buy.

And then we’ll have to see how much of Ndombele’s wages his suitors will be willing to foot.