Tottenham Transfer News: Conte could look to Marcelo Brozovic before window closes











Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this morning, as the transfer window end nears.

Brozovic has been one of the stars of the show for Inter for some time now. His performances have attracted admiring glances around Europe. Indeed, we already know Liverpool have registered an interest in him this window. The Reds were reportedly considering offered up Naby Keita in return for the Croatian.

However, fresh reports from Calciomercato this morning are now claiming it is Tottenham who could bid for Brozovic.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The report from Italy claims that Brozovic is no longer considered untouchable and Inter might well be open to selling, with Juventus also keen.

Previous reports have suggested a bid of £30m might be needed. But CMW now suggests Inter might be tempted by closer to £22m.

Previously lauded as being an ‘unbelievable‘ potential signing, Brozovic stood out in the World Cup. Alongside Modric and Kovacic for Croatia, he was part of one of the best midfield threes in the tournament.

Tottenham are still trying to add new faces before Tuesday’s deadline. A deal for Pedro Porro is thought to be close.

TBR’s View: Brozovic would be outstanding for Spurs

When you look at players who improve the starting XI then Marcelo Brozovic is one of those when it comes to Tottenham.

He has a bit of everything in his game and he’s a bit of a throwback to the older style midfield player. He gets box to box, loves a challenge, but can play as well.

Conte knows him well from his time with Inter as well. On that front, it would make perfect sense for Spurs. The issue comes though in that there’s just days left in the window. And given how long the Porro deal has taken, that’s a worry.