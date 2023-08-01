Tottenham could be ready to pay over £35m to make sure ‘magnificent’ player joins them

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be willing to pay over £35 million to land Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, which claims that Johnson has emerged as a target for Spurs in the event that Harry Kane leaves.

Tottenham are facing a crucial few weeks ahead as they bid to address key areas of Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Indeed, Spurs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements but are yet to snap up a centre-back for Ange Postecoglou.

The North Londoners also face the task of trimming a bloated squad while their star man Harry Kane could be on the move to Bayern Munich.

Tottenham are reportedly targeting a quicker profile of attacker should Kane complete a switch to Munich.

And despite Brennan Johnson being valued at around £50 million by Forest, Spurs are willing to better Brentford’s offer of £35 million plus add-ons.

Tottenham could pay over £35m for Johnson

The Mail reports that Spurs will consider a move for Johnson should Kane be sold this summer.

It’s noted that Steve Cooper is keen to keep hold of the Welshman, but Forest have to be ‘realistic’ due to FFP.

Forest have already knocked back a £35 million bid from Brentford for Johnson and value the forward at around £50 million.

And while Spurs aren’t willing to match his valuation, they could look to find a ‘middle ground’ to snap up a quicker forward player.

Johnson has starred for Forest over the past couple of years as he played a key role in helping Cooper’s men back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old also impressed during his debut season in England’s top-flight, registering 13 goal involvements in all competitions.

Lauded as a ‘magnificent’ talent, Johnson looks set to have a bright future ahead of him and has attracted interest from Aston Villa.

While Johnson is a very good player, it would be a surprise to see Tottenham move for him as a replacement for Kane.

The Wales international has shown he can play through the middle but has mainly proved effective off the right-hand side. It also seems highly unlikely that he would take Dejan Kulusevski’s place in Postecoglou’s side.