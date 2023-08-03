Tottenham could be about to make record breaking singing

Tottenham Hotspurs’ pursuit of Rosario Central’s Alejo Veliz could end up being a record breaking transfer for the Argentine club.

That’s according to journalist Gustavo Yarroch who shared that the fee for any deal would be around £11.8m.

Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images

Yarroch suggested that there’s a good chance of the deal being completed and Veliz joining Spurs.

Yarroch said: “There are many chances that Alejo Véliz, the youthful goalscorer from Rosario Central, will be Cuti Romero’s teammate at Tottenham Hotspur.

“The sale would be made in around 15,000,000 dollars.”

Whilst the fee would clearly be huge for Rosario Central, Tottenham might consider any deal a bit of a coup.

19-year-old Veliz, a current Argentina U20 international, would look a very smart addition to the club even if he would need time to develop.

Veliz is unlikely to be a name familiar with too many fans across Europe right now but Spurs may hope that will soon change.

It would be unfair to suggest Veliz as a possible Harry Kane replacement but he may go some way to softening the blow should the captain leave.

Rosario Central’s Veliz clearly has a lot of strong attributes but even Europe’s best would struggle to replace Kane at Spurs.

Tottenham could break Rosario Central’s transfer record if they sign Veliz

It has been confirmed by another Argetinian journalist that Veliz’s potential signing would be a record breaker for the club.

Renzo Pantich also took to X to confirm the news.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Another facet of the potential transfer might be a loan-back-clause for the striker to remain in Argentina.

Whilst you would think Spurs would want their man immediately it’s not unfeasible to suggest the youngster could do with more time in his home nation.

And whilst this suggestion is hypothetical, it’s one to consider.

Whenever Veliz arrived in England it would take a reasonable adaptation period, so it’ll be interesting to see how Spurs play the situation should a deal gather pace.

Rosario’s Veliz clearly has exciting potential, and it’ll be intriguing to see if and how Tottenham decide to untap it.