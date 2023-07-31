Tottenham considering signing ‘incredible’ 21-year-old striker who broke Mo Salah’s record last season

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen this summer and they have many targets. One they are now quite interested in is Gift Orban.

It is a weird summer for Tottenham. There is definitely excitement with new manager Ange Postecoglou coming in and top players being bought, but they had a very poor campaign last season.

James Maddison has been a solid addition and with Spurs not in Europe next season, they will be expected to be back in a top European qualification spot.

Now, the Transfer Confidential report by The Daily Mail reported on Spurs’ interest in Orban. The report said: “Gift Orban of Gent is another thought to be under consideration”. They are currently assessing attacking options this summer.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham tempted to move for Gift Orban

The ‘incredible’ 21-year-old is highly-rated and haas attracted a lot of interest. Chelsea, Manchester United and Fulham have all been linked.

Despite his age, he is already making history as he broke a record last season. The record was one held by Mohamed Salah.

In March, Orban managed to score a first-half hat-trick in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He managed to score the three goals in three minutes and 25 seconds.

This set a new record for the fastest hat-trick in UEFA club competitions. Salah was the record-holder beforehand when he managed to score three in six minutes and 12 seconds.

Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Orban definitely looks like a very exciting talent and it will be very interesting to see if he moves to the Premier League soon.

He would be a great option for Spurs, and if they could keep Kane and sign a young and upcoming forward like Orban then it would be a fantastic summer.