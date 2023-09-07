Tottenham confirm they’ve sold 18-cap international to 27-time champions

Tottenham Hotspur may no longer be able to sign any players, but with other transfer windows still open, Spurs can still sell.

On Wednesday, Tottenham announced that they’ve sold one of their academy talents to an overseas club boasting 27 league titles.

Spurs confirmed that defender Maksim Paskotsi has joined Swiss Super League outfit Grasshoppers Zurich.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined Tottenham in September 2020 from Flora Tallinn in his native Estonia.

Paskotsi had already debuted for Flora Tallinn’s senior team when he arrived at Spurs.

After doing well in the Tottenham academy, he made his debut for the Lilywhites the following year.

Paskotsi came on in the Europa Conference League qualifying first leg against Pacos de Ferreira in August 2021.

The defender made a few matchday squads but was never able to add to his solitary Spurs senior appearance.

By contrast, Paskotsi made huge progress at international level, winning 18 caps with the Estonia national team.

The 6ft 2in ace has joined a team that has won 27 league titles over their history, but none since 2003.

Likewise, Grasshoppers have lifted 19 Swiss Cups, but their latest triumph came just over 10 years ago.

Paskotsi will hope to help the Zurich-based club return to the top of Swiss football.

Our view

Paskotsi is a top talent who looked like he could’ve made it in the Spurs team.

The fact he’s been getting regular international football is testament to this.

However, Paskotsi doesn’t seem to have kicked on at Tottenham, and as such it’s good that he’ll be able to get first-team football elsewhere.