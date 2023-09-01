Tottenham confident they can complete another ‘scary’ signing besides Johnson today

Tottenham Hotspur are having a particularly busy end to the summer transfer window.

So far on deadline day, Spurs have offloaded several players and look set to welcome another one at N17 soon.

Multiple reports have suggested that Tottenham are closing in on a move for Brennan Johnson. A medical at Hotspur Way appears imminent.

However, the Nottingham Forest star may not be the only new player to join Spurs over the coming hours.

According to The Secret Scout on X, Tottenham are confident they can get a deal for Conor Gallagher over the line.

This is because Chelsea are open to letting him go as they look to welcome in new arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Late twists and turns?

A recent report from GiveMeSport claimed that Ange Postecoglou’s side have actually submitted their first offer to land Gallagher.

Apparently, Tottenham have tried their luck with a £40million bid to try to sign the ‘scary‘ midfielder.

However, that report claimed Chelsea want more money and are set to reject this offer.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will go back in with a better bid to sign the Blues midfielder before the window shuts tonight.

Nonetheless, speculation seems to be pointing in the right direction with regards to Tottenham and Gallagher.

There have been loads of twists and turns in the summer transfer window for many clubs including the Lilywhites.

If all works out well, Spurs could finish the window on a high note with two amazing young and Premier League-proven players.