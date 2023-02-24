Tottenham coaches praise Lucas Moura for 'great' move in training











Tottenham Hotspur’s coaches have been putting their players through their paces ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

Spurs have edged back into the top four and will be hoping to cement their hold on fourth place against the Blues.

Tottenham will be up against a side that spent heavily in the January transfer window but continues to struggle in mid-table.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Chelsea haven’t won since 15 January, when they beat Crystal Palace 1-0. They’ve also lost their last two games in all competitions.

On Thursday, Tottenham shared footage from training, and Lucas Moura earned praise from the Spurs coaches.

At around 4 minutes 50 seconds in, the £80,000-a-week forward (Salary Sport) delivers a beautiful lofted pass for Ivan Perisic.

The Spurs coaches can be heard saying “great” and beautiful” in Italian as Perisic headed the ball into the training net.

Even though Moura is likely to leave Tottenham in summer, it’s great to see him still doing so well in training.

Indeed, there have been reports suggesting he’s on the radar of a club whose transfer window is still open.

‘Doesn’t really make any sense’

Turkish news website Sabah – via the Daily Express – reported that Moura could leave for Fenerbahce ‘immediately‘.

However, Alasdair Gold played those reports down, saying Spurs would be “crazy” to let the player leave now.

He told football.london: “There doesn’t seem to be any current indication from within the club that he will leave before the summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

“If that did suddenly change, it’s a move that doesn’t really make any sense for Spurs or, financially at least, Lucas.

“To loan out Bryan Gil and then also allow Lucas Moura to leave would be crazy.

“Antonio Conte has finally got proper squad depth in those attacking positions.

“To lose one of them for the sake of around three months’ wages would be daft.”

Even though Moura is very much on the fringes of the first team, he’s a solid, dependable and well-liked player who offers a lot to the squad and dressing room.