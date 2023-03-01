Tottenham chiefs left stunned after what’s happened at the club this week











Tottenham Hotspur chiefs have been left stunned after one of their scouts revealed their transfer targets during a television interview, reports The Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte’s men are said to be targeting a new goalkeeper over the summer as they bid to secure a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Jordan Pickford, David Raya, Robert Sanchez and even Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

But Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere revealed a new goalkeeping target during an interview on television in South America.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham chiefs stunned by Vetere interview

The Daily Mail reports that Spurs chiefs were left stunned after Vetere mentioned players that the club are watching in the interview.

The former Real Madrid and Newcastle United has now left the club after his actions left people at Spurs furious.

Vetere sat down with Win Sports TV while out in Colombia this week and revealed that Nacional’s Kevin Mier is one of Tottenham’s top goalkeeper targets, the outlet notes.

He said: “I see a goalkeeper who does not lack anything to cross the pond. We are looking because it is our task to see who the best youngsters are for international football.

“Taking advantage of my stay in Colombia, I took the opportunity to go there (Nacional) and meet a goalkeeper who is important to me.

“I think he’s going to play for the national side soon. He has things, for me, they are not normal for a boy of his age. I was surprised by his confidence and his handling of the ball.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Mier isn’t exactly the household name Spurs fans would have been hoping to hear when it comes to replacing Lloris.

The 22-year-old is yet to be capped for Colombia and while Vetere had clearly seen something in him, it would be a huge gamble to replace their captain with an unknown quantity.

As for Vetere, The Mail notes that Spurs called a formal meeting to discuss his probationary period after he only joined the club in September. But the scout resigned and sources say he would have been dismissed from his role at the club anyway.

It’s certainly not ideal for Spurs that one of their scouts has seemingly leaked one of their top targets in an interview. But with Mier being a lesser-known talent, it’s probably not the end of the world for the club.

Show all