Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reacts after seeing what has happened at Arsenal recently











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that seeing Arsenal go above Spurs in the Premier League this season has made him ‘feel sick’.

Arsenal are enjoying an exceptional campaign under Mikel Arteta and will be hoping to pick up a Premier League title in a few weeks time.

Of course, it’s been a tumultuous year on and off the pitch for Spurs after a disappointing campaign under Antonio Conte. The Italian parted ways with the club last month and Cristian Stellini is set to see out the remainder of the season in the dugout.

Tottenham’s chances of securing a top-four finish even look slim at the moment and it will only frustrate them that little bit more seeing their neighbours doing so well.

Spurs pipped Arsenal to top-four last season and many expected them to push on under Conte thereafter, but it had quite the opposite effect on both clubs.

And now, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that it pains him to see Arsenal doing so well this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Levy on Arsenal

Levy sat down with Cambridge Union and discussed Tottenham’s lack of silverware under ENIC’s ownership.

“When we first came into Tottenham winning was about staying in the Premier League and then when we became more successful it was about getting into the Europa League, getting into the Champions League,” Levy said.

“Obviously the ultimate is to win trophies and that is clearly what we are trying to do, it’s easier said than done.

“Am I happy about the fact we have won one trophy in the last 15 years? Absolutely not.

“But I also think we have had some fantastic times, we have been in the Champions League a number of times, and despite the fact that I feel sick that there is a club in North London who is a bit higher than us at this moment in time, I look back at the last five years and we have also been above them. So that’s what happens.”

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Levy will undoubtedly be frustrated to see Arsenal leapfrog Spurs in the Premier League after the two sides were at a similar level last season.

But it comes down to the fact that Arsenal have built a strong side under Arteta and bought into a long-term project with the Spaniard.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham may have to take a close look at their neighbours when considering their next managerial appointment.

