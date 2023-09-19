Son Heung-min has claimed that Arsenal won’t be looking forward to facing Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the North London Derby.

The Spurs skipper has been speaking to The Times ahead of a huge clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under their new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs currently sit second in the Premier League table after picking up four wins from their opening five games.

Arsenal boast exactly the same record having only dropped points at home to Fulham before the international break.

It’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta’s men completely dominated both of the derbies last season as they picked up wins at the Emirates and Spurs’ stadium.

But Son Heung-min feels Tottenham will be a completely different opponent for their bitter rivals this time around.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Son makes claim about Arsenal

Speaking to The Times, Son claimed that Arsenal won’t want to face Spurs this season.

“[Arsenal] won’t want to face us at this time,” he said. “Everyone is running for each other, everyone is fighting for each other.

“If someone comes off you give a hand off and everyone is happy to do that. That makes us really strong as a team.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Spurs will pose a different kind of challenge for Arsenal this season as Postecoglou has completely transformed their style of play.

Spurs set up defensively in both games last season and allowed Arteta’s side to completely dominate the ball.

Tottenham have drastically changed their approach this season and they aren’t likely to switch their style up on Sunday.

Of course, Arsenal are much further along in terms of their project under Arteta and Postecoglou faces a huge task to get Spurs back towards the top end of the table.

But the early signs of the former Celtic boss’ tenure have been positive and Sunday’s clash should be a good indication of where Tottenham are at.