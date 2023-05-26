Tottenham can actually appoint 'amazing' manager for millions less than Arne Slot











Tottenham’s search for a new manager continues after Dutch coach Arne Slot became the latest name to fall by the wayside.

Slot was seen as a nailed on appointment as recently as last weekend. However, things changed over the course of the week and Slot is now set for a new deal at Feyenoord. It’s believed a hefty compensation package put Spurs off, with some suggesting £20m was the figure needed.

For Daniel Levy, it’s now back to the drawing board and a case of just who he can actually convince to join Spurs.

Photo by NESimages/Lute Kiers/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham can appoint Roberto De Zerbi if they’re willing to pay

A number of names are being continually mentioned with the Tottenham job. One is Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has just led the Seagulls into Europe.

And according to The Athletic, should Tottenham want De Zerbi, he’d actually cost less than what Slot was going to.

The Athletic claims that a package to bring De Zerbi to north London would be somewhere in the region of £11m.

Of course, there is a added problem of the Brighton coach actually wanting to leave. But in theory, the door is open for Spurs if they’re willing to pay big money for a coach again.

Boat missed one this one

Spurs have a big problem now. There’s talk in the media of managers not looking fondly at the club anymore and their lack of European football is also going to be an issue.

Roberto De Zerbi is a fine manager but why would he leave right now? He’s just got Brighton into Europe, has a fine group of players at his disposal, and clearly has the backing of fans and board.

For Tottenham, this likely means another name they aren’t getting. It could be a long old summer really for Daniel Levy and Spurs will, by the looks of it, be left with settling for their fifth or sixth choice coach.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images