Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini unhappy at pundits criticising Harry Kane











Tottenham manager Cristian Stellini is not happy at pundits like Jamie Carragher and Danny Murphy for criticising Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker and captain was involved in an altercation which saw Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off after striking Kane’s face.

Kane dropped to the ground, and this caused massive controversy. Jamie Carragher labelled Harry Kane ’embarrassing’ on Sky Sports. Danny Murphy also said the striker was ’embarrasing himself’ on talkSPORT.

Spurs were 1-0 up until the dying moments of the match. Michael Keane equalised for Everton and the game ended 1-1, with Spurs also getting a player sent off, in Lucas Moura.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Cristian Stellini defends Harry Kane after criticism from pundits

With a lot of debate over the decision and Kane’s actions during the week, Stellini was asked about it. Stellini is currently the interim manager at Spurs.

In his press conference, as reported by Football.London, he said: “I think it’s strange that some ex-players same something wrong about Harry. They are ex-players and they know the difference between seeing something in slow motion and living it in real motion. Also the Everton manager said it was a clear red card. Perhaps they respect Harry but they don’t respect Tottenham.”

It makes complete sense for the manager to be backing Kane. The Everton midfielder was frustrated and lashed out and got a fair red card.

It will be interesting to see if pundits reply back to Stellini’s comments in the near future. Spurs face an in-form Brighton next at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. They need a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

