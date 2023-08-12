Tottenham bid for ‘lightning-quick’ striker expected next week – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be moving quickly in order to source and sign a replacement for Harry Kane.

The Spurs legend has now closed his chapter at N17 with his £100million move to Bayern Munich this weekend.

As gutting as it is for Tottenham, they can’t waste any time in finding someone to lead the line now Kane has gone.

The name of one player in particular is starting to do the rounds with regards to a move to Tottenham.

The player in question is Gift Orban, one of the best young strikers in Europe right now.

Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of the Gent goal machine.

He took to Twitter to say Spurs are still in talks with Orban’s camp through intermediaries.

Tottenham reportedly made a verbal offer of €27million, but Gent now apparently want €30million plus add-ons.

A written offer from Spurs should come next week in order to try to get a deal over the line, added Tavolieri.

Our view

Speculation is gathering pace in terms of Tottenham and Orban, which is great to hear/read.

The 21-year-old has been deemed ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘, and it’s easy to see why.

Orban’s progress since coming to European football has been superb, the player developing into a goal machine.

He played for Norwegian outfit Stabaek in 2022, and registered 19 goals and seven assists from 24 outings.

At the start of this year, he moved to Gent, where his tally currently stands at 25 goals from 25 appearances.

This season, despite being just three games in, Orban already has five goals, including a European hat-trick.

Admittedly, if the report is true about Gent suddenly asking for more money for their player, that’s annoying.

Nonetheless, €30million works out at around £26million, which isn’t a massive fee for Spurs, particularly now.

Let’s see what happens over the coming days. Hopefully Tottenham can get a deal over the line for a good price.