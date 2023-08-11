‘Tottenham are trying’: Sky have just been given ‘last minute’ Harry Kane update after Romano said done deal

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is close to being a done deal.

Or so we thought.

Indeed, after a hectic 24 hours on this front, it looks as though this deal still isn’t quite done.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Chris Latchem has shared the latest on this potential switch, and he says that while Harry Kane is set to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich, he’s not had the greenlight from Tottenham just yet to board his flight.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports’ information, Tottenham are trying to change this deal a little bit at the last minute.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Last minute tweaks

Latchem sahred the update he’s heard on Kane.

“Line after line of breaking news regarding Harry Kane’s potential move which seems ever closer this morning.”

“We understand he is set to go to Germany for a medical but Kaveh Sokehol is now waiting for permission to fly from his club Tottenham Hotspur.

“We understand Tottenham are trying to make a couple of last minute tweaks to that deal that we understood was already agreed with Bayern Munich before Harry Kane will be able to get on that plane and fly to Bavaria in order to complete that big money move.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Surely not

After years and years of speculation around this deal, surely it won’t now collapse at the very last minute.

Fabrizio Romano has said that this one is a done deal, but it appears as though we may only be 99% of the way there.

Of course, after so much fuss already this summer, it’s hard to imagine that Bayern will give up now, but there’s always that tiny chance.

Don’t discount the idea of another last-minute twist here.