Tottenham are reportedly going to sign a ‘phenomenal’ player this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been told they could be about to sign a phenomenal player if they confirm a deal for Ashley Phillips.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the teenage centre-back is due to have a medical in the next 24 hours.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already made some significant steps in the transfer market this summer.

James Maddison could be a game-changing addition, while Guglielmo Vicario will be his first-choice goalkeeper.

However, one position where investment is still needed is at centre-back.

Cristian Romero showed his quality at the World Cup with Argentina, but struggled on his return to Spurs.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

None of his potential partners in the squad have impressed recently and Tottenham’s defence looked shaky again yesterday.

Ashley Phillips may not be the immediate answer for Tottenham, but he’s already been described as phenomenal.

That’s according to his old manager Tony Mowbray, who was very impressed by the youngster.

Tottenham could now sign phenomenal Phillips

The Evening Standard has relayed Mowbray’s thoughts on Phillips when he said: “He’s 6ft 4in, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he’s composed.

“Ash is just a phenomenal young boy. If you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.”

The 18-year-old defender is already an England Under-19 international and has 14 senior appearances for Blackburn under his belt.

He’s very much a prospect for the future, but an incredibly exciting one for Spurs.

Postecoglou already has Maksim Paskotsi and Alfie Dorrington to consider within the academy.

However, the phenomenal Phillips has first-team experience at club level that his potential Tottenham counterparts lack right now.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Having said that, Paskotsi may argue that his senior caps for Estonia mean he’s prepared to step up from youth football.

Phillips would be a brilliant signing for the future and it would be interesting to see if Postecoglou allowed him to leave on loan or wanted him around the senior squad.

It would likely only be a matter of time before he was considered a regular in Tottenham’s first team.