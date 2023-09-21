Tottenham are now scouting ‘fantastic’ midfielder who held summer talks over potential Liverpool move

Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs to have scouted Khephren Thuram in the opening weeks of the season, with Liverpool also keeping an eye on the 22-year-old.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the running to sign the youngster.

Perhaps surprisingly, Khephren Thuram remained at Nice beyond the summer transfer window. The youngster has established himself as a real talent to keep an eye out for in the years to come.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

90min reports that Liverpool held talks to sign Thuram in the summer transfer window. And the Reds remain admirers of the starlet, despite bringing in several other midfielders before the deadline.

In fact, 90min reports that Liverpool have asked to be kept informed on developments concerning Thuram.

Tottenham now monitoring Thuram

So it may be that the Reds find out if Tottenham do decide to make a move in the future. 90min claims that Tottenham have scouted Thuram at the start of the season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It is Juventus who have the strongest interest. And 90min adds that his father Lilian would like his son to join the Old Lady having spent a large part of his career in Turin too.

Thuram has made a really bright start to the season. So you can understand why Tottenham are admirers of his after their own brilliant start.

The midfield has been a huge success for Ange Postecoglou. But depth may become an issue, particularly when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are unavailable in the new year.

The list of admirers says everything about Thuram’s ‘fantastic‘ potential. And it would be a real coup if Tottenham do ultimately win the race.