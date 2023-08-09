Tottenham are now ready to make move for ‘incredible’ £28m player once trio are sold

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to step up their interest in Perr Schuurs if they manage to offload three centre-backs before the summer transfer window closes.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Torino want £28 million for the Dutchman.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs are eyeing Perr Schuurs as they continue to overhaul their ranks ahead of the new campaign. Of course, it was absolutely imperative that Ange Postecoglou’s side improved defensively after a shambolic showing last season in the Premier League.

Tottenham ready to step up Schuurs interest

Micky van de Ven has arrived. But Tottenham bringing in further signings apparently depends on their ability to move other defenders on.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Times reports that Joe Rodon, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga can all leave. In fact, Tottenham are trying to sell the trio before the deadline.

And according to The Times, if they can move those three on, Tottenham will step up their interest in Schuurs. Torino want £28 million for the 23-year-old this summer.

Schuurs would arguably be a perfect addition for Postecoglou given his quality in possession. Tottenham need their defenders to be composed on the ball if they are going to kick on under the Australian.

And Schuurs definitely brings composure to the backline. You get the impression that it is a matter of time before he ends up joining a top club in one of Europe’s major leagues. He has been labelled ‘incredible‘.

Obviously, it appears that Tottenham will only make a move once their unwanted players are moved on. But it could be another impressive piece of business if they can bring Schuurs through the door before the transfer window shuts.