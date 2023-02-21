Tottenham are now looking to find long-term replacement for their £22m player











Tottenham are now looking for a long-term replacement for Heung-min Son, who has suffered from poor form this season.

That is according to the Times, who report that Spurs want someone who can play on their left flank for years to come now.

Arnaut Danjuma was signed during the January transfer window, but only on loan so that is only a short-term solution.

They reportedly have the option to buy the Dutchman for more than £20 million in the summer, although he has not done a great deal so far to justify that potential asking price.

Tottenham looking for a long-term Heung-min Son replacement

The £22 million man has dropped off this season, scoring more Premier League goals in two substitute appearances than he has in his starts combined.

It is perhaps a surprise to see Spurs are considering replacing him, especially given the uncertainty around Harry Kane’s future.

The England captain is currently looking at going into the summer with just one year remaining on his contract, and of course Antonio Conte has not committed his future to the club either.

That is a lot of uncertainty and now Spurs seem to be adding Son’s future at the club to that list, or at the very least starting the process of looking for a replacement.

Club captain Hugo Lloris could be coming to the end of his time as the club’s number one, so it could be a summer of change at Spurs.

It remains to be seen who will stay and who will go when it all shakes down, and the identity of the manager by the time Spurs start pre-season will be a major factor.