Tottenham are not currently ‘willing’ to meet valuation for ‘fantastic’ target

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher has a price tag that the Premier League club are not willing to meet.

According to Graeme Bailey’s latest 90min report, Tottenham are very interested in the midfielder this summer. West Ham and Brighton are also apparently keen.

Apparently, Chelsea are willing to sell but they are remaining firm on their current valuation for Gallagher. This summer transfer window, they want £50million for him.

This current valuation of the midfielder is a price that Spurs are currently not ‘willing’ to meet this valuation. At the moment, they are still monitoring the player.

Tottenham not willing to meet valuation for Gallagher

Chelsea have spent a lot of money over the years, so you can see why they want to receive a lot of money for players that they are willing to sell this summer.

A box-to-box midfielder like Gallagher, who has shown that he can defend well and can also score, would be a good signing for Spurs.

Spurs could also be losing a key midfielder this summer in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The player has been linked to Atletico Madrid and apparently fancies the move.

Gallagher is a top player. The ‘fantastic‘ 23 year-old has bags of potential and could definitely replace Hojbjerg should they need him to do so.

Despite this, £50million does seem a bit steep for the English international, especially when they have already spent a fair bit on other signings this summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is rebuilding the squad this summer, but it does feel like he could find a better option elsewhere for cheaper.