Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, a player who once claimed he grew up as an Arsenal fan.

Spurs deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve done in this window. The North Londoners have brought in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ashley Phillips, while deals for Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz are close to being completed.

Tottenham are still not done, they remain on the market for reinforcements, and 90min claim they are among clubs interested in Leeds and USMNT star Adams.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams suffered relegation at Leeds United last season and he’s very likely to leave Elland Road this summer.

The United States international is a brilliant player. His performances at Leeds were very impressive at times, and he has the quality to step up and be even better at a bigger club.

Tottenham’s midfield looks good as things stand, but there’s a chance both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele could leave the club, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still a couple of months away from returning.

If an affordable option is available on the market, Tottenham should make a move, and Adams definitely checks that box.

The report claims that although Chelsea have been heavily linked, they aren’t the only club interested in signing the Leeds United midfielder – Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton and Brentford are all said to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Adams has a £25 million release clause in his contract.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

He grew up an Arsenal fan

Like almost every footballer, Tottenham target Tyler Adams too had a favourite team while growing up.

The American, who was born and grew up in New York, admitted three years ago that he was a massive Arsenal fan while growing up and revealed he really looked up to Thierry Henry.

He said in an interview with MLSSoccer.com‘s Stephen Keel: “Thierry Henry was a huge one (influence growing up). First off, I was an Arsenal fan growing up, so when he made the transition to New York, it was amazing for me, because I was in the academy.

“It was someone I was able to go to the games and watch right in front of my eyes. That was a huge childhood hero of mine. Being able to watch him, the way he scored goals, just how good he was, he’s world-class, of course. That was really cool.”