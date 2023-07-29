Tottenham are keeping close eye on ‘magnificent’ Premier League forward

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest.

Spurs’ interest is well known but things do seem to be moving forward when it comes to Johnson’s future at Forest.

The Athletic reported last night that a bid of around £40m from Brentford had been rejected by Forest. And according to that same report, Tottenham are also keeping a very close eye on things with the Reds forward.

Johnson enjoyed a stellar first season in the Premier League with Forest as he hit double figures for goals.

But his form, coupled with the fact he is still very much a young player, has seen other clubs want to sign him.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the forwards market in case Harry Kane goes.

Johnson is one name being considered and while not a direct replacement for Kane, is likely to be one of a number who come in to fill the void.

Lauded last season for his ‘magnificent‘ performances with Forest, Johnson is expected to fetch around £50m if the Reds do decide to sell.

Tottenham, meanwhile, remain active in the market and a number of incomings and outgoings are expected.

Nowhere near what Tottenham need

Not to say Brennan Johnson isn’t a good player, but he is nowhere near what Tottenham need if they do sell Kane.

For a start, he isn’t a number nine. And secondly, he’s not better than Son, Kulusevski, or Richarlison either side of Kane.

If Spurs do end up going for Johnson and somehow pay £50m, it will be an odd one. Johnson might well get his move elsewhere, but if it’s to Tottenham, then some eyebrows will be raised.