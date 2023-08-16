Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker, and one player who keeps cropping up as a potential target is Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old is seen as one of the brightest strikers in Europe at the moment after an incredible year in Belgium, and after losing Harry Kane, Spurs could go for the youngster.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Tottenham do really like Orban as a player, and while a deal isn’t close, Spurs do know the conditions of the deal and are now weighing up whether to make a bid.

Spurs informed

Romano shared what he knows about Orban.

“Gift Orban for sure is appreciated, Tottenham are informed on the conditions of the deal. Let’s see if they will decide to bid. I saw some rumours saying it’s close, there’s been no bid yet, Tottenham know the conditions of the deal, followed the player for a long time, but at the moment, nothing has evolved yet,” Romano said.

Hurry up

Tottenham know what it will take to sign Orban this summer, and they need to be swift in their decision making now.

Indeed, as ever, time is of the essence for Spurs.

Orban has plenty of other interest to engage with, while Spurs also need to get Orban bedded into their squad as quickly as possible if they want him to be a success.

Tottenham know what they need to do, and now they need to decide whether or not they’re going to push for this deal or look elsewhere.

Orban is clearly a target, but whether or not Spurs firm up their interest in the player remains to be seen.