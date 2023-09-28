‘Tottenham are following’: Romano says Spurs are looking at a player whose free-kicks are ‘impossible to save’

The transfer window may have only just closed, but smart clubs have their eyes on recruitment all year long.

Indeed, while Premier League sides are unable to make any more signings until January, scouts, agents and Sporting Directors aren’t resting during this period.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Tottenham are still busy in the market, and they are apparently looking at a very exciting attacker.

According to Romano, Armand Lauriente is apparently a player Spurs are keen on, claiming that Tottenham are following and tracking the player, although no official approach has been made.

Spurs watching Lauriente

Romano shared what he knows about the Frenchman.

“Asking about if Spurs are still interested in Armand Lauriente. What I can tell you is I think this rumour is around because Tottenham sent their scouts multiple times to watch Italian players in general. They are very active on the Italian market,” Romano said.

“They always follow the Italian market, and this is why their scouts are always keeping an eye on some talents. Lauriente did very well last season for Sassuolo, and he is one of the players Tottenham are following and tracking, but they never made any bid. They never started a negotiation, so I can’t confirm that Tottenham are actively working on a move for Armand Lauriente.”

Exciting

This is an exciting rumour to say the least.

Tottenham are already one of the most exciting attacking sides in the division, and with Lauriente in the attack, they would be even more dynamic.

This is a player who has so much to offer. Not only is he a direct ball carrier in the way Ange Postecoglou likes, he’s an incredible ball striker who can hit a brilliant free-kick.

“He has an amazing shot. The ball just takes off at incredible speed, and when he hits it right it really moves in the air,” Said goalkeeper Mathieu Dreyer about his free-kicks, as per the Ligue 1 website. “To be honest, they’re impossible to save. It’s so tough for the goalkeeper.”

Of course, having a free-kick expert in your side is always useful, but with James Maddison already in the team, Lauriente may not be able to flex that particular talent if he heads to north London.