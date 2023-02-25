Tottenham and Newcastle have sent scouts to watch 'high quality' midfielder











Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs who have sent their scouts to watch Germany international Anton Stach.

90Min report that the midfielder is a wanted man, with Liverpool and West Ham also watching him ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds and Magpies both need a midfielder, and did in January, but kept their powder dry despite being in the chase for the top four.

Spurs need quality all over the pitch, although there is uncertainty over their managerial situation, and the same goes for West Ham.

Tottenham and Newcastle among clubs scouting Anton Stach

Germany manager Hansi Flick said of Stach: “Anton Stach will probably come as a surprise to many.

“He’s doing a very good job in Mainz. He’s not the finished product yet and still has room for improvement. But he already has a high quality that we can use in the team.”

You don’t get into the Germany midfield without being a decent player and it seems he could be a Champions League player next season.

Stach was also linked with Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window when they invested heavily in the squad.

He has two Germany caps but was not part of the squad who went out in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup.

The report says Stach can play in a variety of midfield roles, primarily a holding player, but also capable of playing further forward.