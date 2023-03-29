Tottenham and Newcastle eye Luka Vuskovic as Manchester City make opening offer











Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly in the mix to sign Croatian teenager Luka Vuskovic – but Manchester City have already tabled a bid.

90min have reported that his club Hajduk Split are expected to sell the youngster this summer.

That said, they are in ‘no rush’ to cash in on the starlet.

It is stated that an offer of just over £10 million has gone in from City.

Hajduk believe they can get more than that for Vuskovic. They feel the player is worth more around the £13 million mark.

90min say there is widespread interest in Vuskovic at the moment, and that most of England’s top clubs are on his tail.

Tottenham and Newcastle are both said to be keen. Chelsea and Manchester United are also mentioned.

The interest also extends across Europe.

Vuskovic recently became a regular in the senior setup at Hajduk.

He is still just 16 years of age, but his quality is already shining through.

He has played 90 minutes in each of Hajduk’s last four league games, and he also got 90 minutes in a cup game against NK Osijek back in January.

Last year, respected website Football Talent Scout ran some analysis on Vuskovic.

In terms of his style, they describe him as ‘complete, dominant, and elegant’, and that he is a ‘perfect mix of a pure defender and ball-playing centre-back’.

They also suggest that he is somewhat like former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Tottenham or Newcastle could land an exceptional young talent in Luka Vuskovic given Gerard Pique comparison

Vuskovic looks all set to become one of the top defenders in football later in his career.

Despite still only being 16 years old, he appears to have a very well-rounded game.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He is already trusted to play in Hajduk’s first-team, and he is now getting valuable experience.

The interest in him from top clubs already says it all.

And the idea he could be a bit like Pique is very encouraging. The Spaniard was undoubtedly one of the top centre-backs in Europe in the last 15 years or so.

Potentially, Tottenham or Newcastle could get themselves a youngster with absolutely scary potential.