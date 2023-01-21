Tottenham and Man United reportedly vying for £17.5m Ronaldo-like gem Mourinho wanted in 2016

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly both in the race for AZ Alkmaar’s Jesper Karlsson.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux has claimed that Spurs and the Red Devils are ‘very attentive’ towards the winger.

However, Tottenham and Manchester United are far from the only clubs in pursuit of Karlsson.

As well as Antonio Conte and Erik ten Hag, the likes of Brighton and Fulham are also eyeing the 24-year-old.

Both Spurs and the Red Devils are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in the January transfer window.

Conte has had his fair share of injury issues up front throughout the course of the campaign.

Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have all spent time on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has admitted there’s a “need” for a new forward ahead of the business end of the season.

‘Plays in a similar manner to the raw Cristiano Ronaldo seen in his first two-and-a-half seasons at United’

Karlsson isn’t a bad shout for both Tottenham and Manchester United.

He is a very talented player who’s got plenty of years ahead of him and looks a cut above in his current league.

Last term, Karlsson registered an impressive 21 goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

And though he missed the opening two months of this season due to injury, he’s still managed four goals and three assists from 14 outings.

In 2021, First Time Finish published an in-depth scouting report in which they compared Karlsson to a ‘raw Cristiano Ronaldo seen in his first two-and-a-half seasons’ at Old Trafford.

In terms of price tag, AZ are apparently willing to begin talks at a mere €20million (£17.5million).

Considering how much some forwards are going for these days, this is a very reasonable fee for a decent player.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho had identified him as a target for the Red Devils back in 2016, according to 90Min.

At the time, he was an 18-year-old prospect at modest Swedish outfit Falkenbergs FF.

Karlsson has gone from strength to strength since then – credit to Mourinho’s talent-spotting.

Now, could one of the Special One’s former clubs finally bring him to the Premier League?