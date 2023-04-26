Tottenham and Leeds should consider manager Walid Regragui - opinion











A report from Afrique Foot shows an interview in which Morocco coach Walid Regragui dreams of a move to the Premier League and he could be a very good appointment for Tottenham or Leeds.

Regragui was asked in an interview if he would like a job in the Premier League. He said: “Of course, it’s a goal I’ve had since the start of my career.”

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte, and then recently sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini. They now have Ryan Mason as an interim manager. Meanwhile Leeds have Javi Gracia as an interim manager and both sides will not appoint a permanent manager until the end of the season.

Fans of both sides are upset at how this current season has gone for various reasons. Owners of both clubs will have to get their next appointment perfect if they want to achieve their goals.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Tottenham and Leeds should consider manager Walid Regragui

Regragui has had a fantastic career whilst he has managed Morocco. He has only been in charge since August 2022, but he has massively impressed.

The 47-year-old has managed 12 matches, won seven, drawn three and lost two. He was in charge for Morocco during the World Cup and shocked many as the African country reached the semi-finals. Sadly they lost to France, but the achievement of getting this far was praised by many.

Morocco also made history at the tournament. They became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of this competition.

Both Leeds and Tottenham should definitely consider Regragui. He has shown that he can coach a side with less quality than the teams in front of them and get the best out of his squad. Morocco have also kept eight clean sheets in the 12 matches in which Regragui has coached them.

Such an appointment looks like it would bring either club some stability in a period in which they desperately need it.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Show all