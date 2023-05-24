Tottenham and Aston Villa battling for £52m 'powerhouse', talks 'advanced' - report











Tottenham and Aston Villa are both battling it out in order to try and sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte according to reports.

A Bola, via Sport Witness states that the two sides seem to currently be the leading contenders. This sees Tottenham and Aston Villa both ‘shoulder to shoulder’ in their battle for him.

These are not the only clubs in England keen on Ugarte. Liverpool have also reportedly been interested in the player, who reportedly has a £52million release clause.

With so many keen on the player, it seems like the Uruguayan international will have the choice to pick which club he wants to end up at.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Tottenham battle for Ugarte

It is no shock to see two sides near the top of the table battling over such a good player in Ugarte. The ‘powerhouse‘ midfielder has been on fire this season.

He would be a solid signing for both sides and would certainly increase the quality in both of their midfields. It would be very interesting to see which club he would pick.

Both clubs are battling for seventh in the division. Whoever misses out will also miss out on a European qualification spot. This could sway the midfielder.

Ugarte is still only 22 years old as well, so he has the potential to become even better. This is why clubs want to attempt to sign him now. They realise the potential world-class quality he has.

He would be a consistent starter in either side for many years. It will be very exciting to watch this transfer saga continue over the next few weeks and months.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)