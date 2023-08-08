Tottenham actually want to sign £50m star from PL rivals – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is said to be ‘very, very credible’.

Ange Postecoglou’s arrival has raised the excitement levels around the club. The Aussie has brought attacking football back to Spurs, and there are a lot of expectations going into the new season.

There are still about three weeks left in the transfer window for Tottenham to bolster their squad, and journalist Ryan Taylor has claimed on GiveMeSport that Johnson is a genuine target for Postecoglou.

Tottenham’s interest in Brennan Johnson is ‘very, very credible’

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of forwards over the last few weeks, and Brennan Johnson is one of them.

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest attacker scored 10 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season. He’s a fantastic young player, and he has been a wanted man.

Brentford have had a club-record bid rejected for Johnson already, with the Daily Mail claiming he is valued at an eye-watering £50 million this summer.

Whether Tottenham will pay so much is anyone’s guess at the moment, but Taylor says the interest is very much genuine.

He said: “That said, if Kane goes, I know Johnson isn’t the same kind of player as him, but I think Tottenham are going to have to sign more diverse attacking options. I think that will be the way to deal with losing Kane.

“From what I understand, their interest is actually very, very credible in Johnson.

“That said, there are other clubs in for Johnson, not least Brentford who have had a club record £35 million bid rejected. But there are other teams in the mix from the Premier League for Johnson as well.

“So I think that could be one to watch.”

TBR View:

Johnson is a very, very talented player.

The 22-year-old played in the English top flight for the first time ever last season and ended the campaign in double digits, which is very, very impressive.

Johnson still has three years left on his Forest contract having signed a new deal a year ago. That is why their valuation is so high, and they’re well within their rights to demand that fee.

However, we just can’t see Tottenham spending £50 million to sign him this month.