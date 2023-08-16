Tottenham ace who is a ‘massive influence’ has been shortlisted by Saudi Pro League in 2024 raid

New reports from journalist Ben Jacobs suggest that one Tottenham player is on a shortlist of footballers the Saudi Pro League want to target in 2024.

Tottenham have had a summer which no one would have expected as they lost Harry Kane but have made some top signings like James Maddison.

Now, Tottenham Hotspur attacker and now captain of the club Son Heung-min is a player who is being targeted by Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted an intriguing update on the future of Son. He said: “Saudi dealmakers will try for a number of names next summer. Like anyone else in football recruitment they are planning multiple windows ahead. A provisional list is already drawn up. It also includes Son and Robert Lewandowski.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Saudi Pro League want to sign Son

The Tottenham captain has been massively crucial ever since he managed to sign for the Premier League club. He has been somewhat pivotal for them.

Son has managed to score 145 goals and picked up 80 assists in his 373 appearances for the North London club and even won the Premier League Golden Boot.

You can see why Spurs gave the 31 year-old winger the captain’s armband following the departure of striker Kane this summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said that the player is a ‘massive influence‘ at the club, so he will not want to lose the South Korean international next summer.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

It will be fascinating to see how Son performs at Spurs this season without Kane and also under the new manager Postecoglou.

Hopefully we see the captain get the club battling for top four again and if he is on form then Spurs will not want him leaving next summer.