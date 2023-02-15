Tottenham ace Harry Kane deemed a 'great player' by AC Milan's Malick Thiaw











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane earned praise from AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw after Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter in Italy.

Spurs fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Serie A champions, Brahim Diaz’s seventh-minute goal proving the difference between the two sides.

Tottenham will certainly fancy their chances in the second leg next month. They’re only one goal down in the tie, and they had their moments.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Kane struggled to make much of an impact at the San Siro, though it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying.

The Tottenham talisman battled away up front and held the ball up well, but there wasn’t much support around him.

In addition, Milan’s players worked hard to nullify the Spurs star.

Speaking after the game, Thiaw is quoted by TMW as saying: “Kane is a great player, but in the match you just think about playing.

“I tried to exploit certain situations to my advantage.”

Teammate Sandro Tonali, meanwhile, said: “We conceded the ball more to Kane in the first half, he was the first problem in Tottenham’s action.

“The important thing was to shield him and then go out on all the others.”

Thiaw and Tonali’s comments highlight just how much Kane is seen as a threat.

On the night, they did enough to keep the Tottenham ace and his teammates quiet.

Kane will be hoping for more luck in the second leg, but that won’t be for a while.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

There are four games between now and the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 8 March.

First up, Spurs host Premier League strugglers West Ham in a London derby this Sunday.

A week later, Tottenham have another home London derby, this time against Chelsea.

Then, Spurs head to Sheffield United in their FA Cup fifth-round tie on 1 March.

And three days later, Antonio Conte’s charges will play away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.