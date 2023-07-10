Tottenham accepting £34m loss as they receive offer for £65k-a-week star; final decision up to player – Romano

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano suggests that Galatasaray are very interested in signing Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham.

The very reliable journalist reported: “Galatasaray have sent verbal proposal to Tottenham for Davinson Sánchez — confirmed. Understand proposal is around €9m fee but Sánchez also has 2/3 more clubs now keen on signing him. Spurs are prepared to let him leave, up to the player.”

With Spurs reportedly paying £42million for Sanchez, it is no doubt very surprising to hear that they would be happy to sell him for around £7.5million.

This means that they are prepared to lose around £34million in total for the player should he decide to accept the move.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham happy to sell Sanchez

The fact that the club are willing to take such a huge loss on Sanchez sums up how much they want him gone this summer.

The Columbian has had good moments at the club but has always struggled for consistency. This has most definitely been his downfall.

The issue that Spurs have is the fact that his contract expires next year. Therefore, no matter how much they get for him it is better to get a small amount for him rather than losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

Sanchez made 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, but only eight of them were starts. The 27 year-old has massively fallen out of favour at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

With Sanchez barely playing consistently and on £65k-a-week, it definitely seems beneficial for all parties if he left this summer.

The final decision is up to Sanchez, so it will be very interesting to see if he holds out and wait for another club to make a move for him. Spurs are currently undergoing quite a rebuild. Due to this, fringe players like Sanchez are best to sell in order to have a better squad and challenge higher up the division next season.