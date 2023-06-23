‘Total agreement’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer exit

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to send Fabio Carvalho on a year’s loan to Germany.

Carvalho was signed by Jurgen Klopp after starring for Fulham in the Championship.

However, the young attacking midfielder never quite got going and there has been talk since the window opened that his immediate future might lie elsewhere.

And taking to Twitter just now, Fabrizio Romano has indeed confirmed Carvalho is set to join RB Leipzig.

Klopp has spoken about the need for Carvalho to grow and improve but has stopped short of ever suggesting that he wanted to see the player sold.

A loan move to Leipzig will no doubt suit both Klopp and Carvalho.

The youngster will get minutes in the Bundesliga while Klopp will have the chance to run his eye over a player many at Anfield were excited about when he signed.

Golden chance

For Fabio Carvalho, this is the perfect chance for him to get going.

RB Leipzig have been a hotbed for talent in recent years and Carvalho should see this is a major opportunity to really kickstart his career.

There is no shame in not quite getting it done in year one at Liverpool. They are a massive club with big players in the position he plays. Realistically, he was never going to get too many minutes straight away.

This should be a good move for everyone. Carvalho has a chance to really impress Jurgen Klopp and all being well, he either forces his way into the first-team for the 24/25 season, or gets sold for big money.

This feels like a big summer for Liverpool in general. They got their business with Alexis Mac Allister done early and now it seems they’re getting the house in order elsewhere.

Whether or not Carvalho’s exit frees up a spot for another signing, though, remains to be seen.