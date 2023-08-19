‘Top, top player’: Manager says Chelsea have made a ‘different quality’ signing

Chelsea have enjoyed a busy and fruitful week in the summer transfer window, making two big midfield signings.

The Blues began the week by announcing the arrival of Moises Caicedo for a British record fee.

Chelsea signed the Ecuador international for a fee worth £115million, of which £15million are add-ons.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Now, Mauricio Pochettino’s charges have also landed Belgium ace Romeo Lavia in a £58million deal.

As per Sky Sports, the likelihood is Chelsea’s first-choice midfield this season will consist of Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo.

The latter player has now received praise from his former manager ahead of Premier League matchweek 2.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has called on his team to adapt following Caicedo’s move to Chelsea, also lauding the Blues newcomer’s talents.

“We have to adapt, we have to play in a different way, we are studying different strategy because Moises is a unique player,” Sky Sports quote him as saying.

“He has different quality, a top, top player. Without him we have to find the right balance, always keeping the ball – always playing in our style.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Our view

Chelsea have done really well to sign Caicedo and Lavia. Both are young, incredibly talented, and have proven themselves in the Premier League.

Caicedo is likely to be just ahead of Lavia in the pecking order to begin with, as he has more Premier League experience than the Belgian.

With Chelsea losing N’Golo Kante this summer, the Blues have done well to sign such a quality player with a similar skillset.

In addition, both Caicedo and Lavia will complement Fernandez well, as they’ll offer more defensive solidity than the Argentine.

It’ll be exciting to see how they fare for Chelsea. Hopefully they’ll hit the ground running and build on their impressive form last term.