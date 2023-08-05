‘Top top player’: Jermain Defoe says Tottenham have made a truly fantastic signing

Jermain Defoe has tipped James Maddison to get more assists than either Jack Grealish or Mason Mount this season.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Defoe was asked to give a few predictions for this upcoming Premier League season, and he was asked to pick the top assister out of these three Premier League playmakers.

Grealish is coming off the back of a treble-winning season, while Mason Mount has just made a move to Manchester United, but according to Defoe, Tottenham’s new boy will outdo them all.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Maddison the assist king

Defoe spoke about Maddison’s arrival and his potential impact this season.

“Who will get more assists this season, Grealish, Mount or Maddison?” Defoe was asked.

“Maddison, I’m not just saying that because he’s come to Tottenham, but he’s a top top player, I think with goals and assists he will be up there,” Defoe said.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Depends if Kane stays

Maddison should create bags of chances for Tottenham next season in Ange Postecoglou’s attack-minded system, but the number of assists he gets largely depends on who is there finishing off the chances he creates.

If Harry Kane is still leading the Tottenham line, we could see Maddison put up some ridiculous numbers as you can always rely on Kane to find the net anytime any place.

However, if he’s relying on Richarlison to put the ball in the back of the net every week, Maddison’s assist numbers could be way below where he’d usually expect them to be.

A playmaker is only as good as his striker, and sadly for Maddison, Spurs may be about to lose one of the best centre-forwards on the planet.