We may be about to move into the post-Harry Kane era at Tottenham.

The England captain could well be on his way to Bayern Munich, and if he leaves Spurs, the north London club will need to go out and sign a replacement.

Spurs have been linked with a number of striking options, but according to Rudy Galetti, their top target to replace Kane is Jonathan David.

The Canadian forward has been making waves in Ligue 1 for a number of years now, and, in all honesty he’d be a great fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Postecoglou loves a striker who runs in behind and exploits the space behind a backline – hence why Kyogo Furuhashi thrived so much at Celtic, and David is certainly cut from that same cloth.

According to The Speeds Database, David and Furuhashi are very similar in terms of top speed, and with both players clocking in as faster than Dusan Vlahovic, it’s fair to say that they are both quite quick.

The post-Kane era needs to revolutionise Spurs. For far too long Tottenham have been reliant on one man rather than a system that works well, and this is Spurs’ chance to change that.

David is a great player in his own right, but it feels as though he would be improved by being at Tottenham under Postecoglou rather than the other way around.

Of course, whether or not Tottenham do end up pursuing this deal remains to be seen, and it appears to largely hinge on what happens with Kane between now and the end of the transfer window, but the fact that Spurs are sounding out options is potentially a sign that they’re planning for life after Kane.