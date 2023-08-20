‘Top talent’: Romano says Spurs rejected several bids for youngster this summer; Postecoglou loves him

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur received a host of approaches for Pape Matar Sarr this summer, but Ange Postecoglou never had any interest in letting him leave on loan.

Romano was writing on X after the 20-year-old produced a masterclass of a performance for Tottenham in their win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is remarkable to think that the 2-0 victory marked the first time Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma have started together for Tottenham.

Postecoglou a big fan of Tottenham starlet Sarr

The pair looked as though they had built up a remarkable understanding. And Sarr got his rewards, by breaking the deadlock on the day Ange Postecoglou got his first win as Spurs boss.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And the Tottenham coach will be particularly pleased to see how good the Senegal international was – as it seems that Spurs had plenty of chances to move him on temporarily in the summer.

Romano has taken to social media to note that Tottenham turned down a number of bids for the youngster in this window. But Postecoglou was particularly confident that he was going to be an important player for him…

Given the way Postecoglou’s teams play, there was always going to be a couple of surprises amongst the squad when it came to who would thrive.

And it seems that Sarr could be a breakout performer for this new Tottenham. He only made 11 appearances for the club in the Premier League last season. But he has featured in both games so far this term.

And Spurs appear to have found the midfield partnership which could take them to that next level. Both Bissouma and Sarr look inspired so far. And Tottenham still have Rodrigo Bentancur to come back.

It is not hard to see why the fans are so excited.