‘Top player’: Julian Nagelsmann already thinks on Spurs ace is ‘great’ and it’s not Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, Julian Nagelsmann is open to having talks with Tottenham Hotspur about becoming their new manager.

Nagelsmann is keen to speak to Spurs about the impending vacancy in north London, and, interestingly he’s already sounded his appreciation for a couple of Tottenham players.

Indeed, he’s spoken incredibly highly of Harry Kane in the past, but he’s also gone on the record to praise Heung-Min Son.

Back in 2020, Nagelsmann’s RB Leipzig faced Tottenham in the Champions League, and sadly, Son missed that game through injury.

Nagelsmann spoke about the South Korean’s absence ahead of that clash, describing him as a ‘top player’ who is ‘great’.

Nagelsmann a fan of Son

The German spoke highly of Son back in 2020.

“I hope his operation is good and he is back soon,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“But it is a shame when a top player is missing from a game like this. It means there is one less great player. Tottenham have a number of players out but we do as well.

“We prepared for Tottenham in detail, it doesn’t matter if (Harry) Kane or Son don’t play.

“For Tottenham it would be better if they play but it is better for us if they don’t play.”

Get him back to his best

Julian Nagelsmann is clearly well aware of Son’s quality, and one of his first jobs if he becomes the manager of Tottenham will be to get the attacker back to his best.

Indeed, Son has been off the boil so far this season, but he could be given a new lease of life under a new manager who has true faith in his abilities.

Nagelsmann has done a fantastic job with attacking players in the past, and getting Son back to his best is a challenge that he’ll be ready to take head-on.

