‘Top player’: Gary Cahill says Liverpool have a player who is ‘one of the best’











Speaking on the LadBible YouTube channel, Gary Cahill has been full of praise for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

The ex-Chelsea defender was tasked with naming a dream five-a-side team made up of players he’s played against during his illustrious career, and he put he Dutchman at the heart of his defence.

Indeed, Cahill didn’t have enough good things to say about Van Dijk. He described him as a massive player and said that he’s one of the very best centre-backs in the world.

Photo by Alex Livesey – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Van Dijk praised

Cahill spoke highly of the Liverpool star.

“So, it’s Van Dijk for me. He’s a massive player I remember playing against him early on in his career when he was at Southampton and he was almost learning his way there, he got his move to Liverpool and the rest just speaks for itself, he’s obviously one of the best centre-backs in the world I think. He seems a big character, big strong, aggressive, he can play, he has all of the attributes you need to be a top player in European football, not just in the Premier League,” Campbell said.

Needs to rediscover his form

Cahill is absolutely right, on his day, Van Dijk is one of the best players in the world, nevermind one of the best defenders, but, sadly, we’ve not seen that anywhere near as much as we should have this season.

The centre-half has been off the boil massively this term, and he needs to buck up his ideas if he’s going to maintain his reputation of being one of the best around in his position.

Van Dijk certainly has the talent to bounce back, but whether or not he will remains to be seen.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all