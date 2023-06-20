Josko Gvardiol is seen within Tottenham as their dream signing, but, sadly, this one isn’t going to happen.

That is according to Alasdair Gold who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Croatian.

Gvardiol has, of course, cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the world, and while Tottenham may be admiring from afar, the centre-half is seemingly destined to join one of the best clubs in the world.

With all due respect, Tottenham are not in that bracket at the moment, and, as Gold says, the player is way out of Spurs’ reach right now.

Spurs would love Gvardiol, but it’s not happening

Gold shared what he knows about the 21-year-old.

“They are probably way out of Spurs’ market. Back then, Gvardiol, it was always likely Man City would be leading the chase for him, which he didn’t back then. It sounds like they will tie up an £85m deal for him, he’s only 21 as well,” Gold said.

“They are probably not in the mix anymore seemingly. Gvardiol was, for me, I always felt he was the one they would love more than anyone, but he was always the one they are least likely to get. He’s just top of the tree, he really is.”

Longing admirers

Gvardiol would solve so many of Tottenham’s problems all at once, but, as Gold says, this deal is not one you should be waiting on with bated breath.

Gvardiol is, simply put, too good for Tottenham at the moment.

He’s too expensive, and he belongs at a club that could genuinely win the Champions League, not a team that can’t even qualify for Europe at the moment.

Spurs will be fishing in a much smaller pond this summer.