Arsenal beat Everton at Goodison Park for the first time in years on Sunday, and the hero of the day was Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian attacker scored the winning goal at Goodison Park, and he, once again, showed his worth to this Arsenal side.

The former Brighton man arrived at the Emirates in January for £27m, and while he has consistently been brilliant whenever he’s played for Arsenal, the winger isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, John Giles has been full of praise for Trossard, labelling him as a top-class player who doesn’t get enough chances in this Arsenal side.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Trossard is brilliant

Giles spoke incredibly highly of the winger.

“He’s a very good player and he hasn’t been getting into the Arsenal team. I know Arteta bought him, but he doesn’t play very much, but I think he’s a top class player. Everton are in big trouble, Arsenal played well, it wasn’t easy for them, but it was a very professional performance from them,” Giles said

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Embarrassment of riches

The fact that Trossard can’t get much of a game for this Arsenal team just goes to show how fantastic the Gunners are right now.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Trossard would be the best player for the majority of teams in the Premier League, but, at Arsenal, he is just a rotation option.

Arsenal have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal right now, and considering the depth they have in their side, you have to consider them among the very best teams in Europe right now.