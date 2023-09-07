‘Top-class’ midfielder Arsenal reportedly wanted to sign this summer has now been nominated for Ballon d’Or

Arsenal were linked to some top players this summer transfer window and one midfielder that they wanted has now been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

It was a big transfer window for Arsenal. They signed some top players like Declan Rice but also reportedly missed out on other top targets.

One of the players linked to Arsenal was Serie A midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Italian was apparently on ‘their list‘ this summer.

Now, the great performances of the midfielder have been noticed as he has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Arsenal target Barella nominated for Ballon d’Or

The Ballon d’Or is a very prestigious award for footballers to win as it is given to those who are deemed to best on the planet over that calendar year.

Barella is a ‘top-class‘ midfielder and it is no shock to see him nominated for the award. It is a great achievement as only 30 players get nominated each year.

This shows the quality of the 26 year-old and Arsenal will perhaps now feel like they should have made a move to sign the player.

The Gunners have not looked at their best this season but they have managed to grind out some very good results.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal do in January. New signing Kai Havertz is being deployed in midfield and it is early doors but the move hasn’t worked massively yet.

Possibly going back in for Barella would seem like a sensible move if they need to add more midfield quality to the squad.