It’s not an understatement to say that Tottenham have a poor defence.

The north London club’s backline was incredibly leaky last season, and they need some reinforcements.

One man who knows a thing or two about defending for Tottenham is Ledley King.

The former centre-half is arguably the best centre-back in Tottenham’s recent history, and now, speaking on a Twitter Space on Wednesday evening he’s given his verdict on Spurs’ backline.

Interestingly, King says that he’s a massive fan of one Spurs defender – Cristian Romero.

Indeed, King says that he thinks Romero is a top class player, and that Tottenham need to search to find another top centre-back to pair with him in the backline.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Romero top class

King gave his verdict on the defender.

“I think Romero is top class and at the moment I think we’re probably searching for another top centre-back to pair with him,” King said.

Partner incoming

King says that Tottenham need to hand Romero a competent partner, and it sounds as though they may be about to do just that.

Indeed, Micky Van de Ven is seemingly set to arrive at Spurs in the coming days, and he should be coming in as Romero’s new first-choice partner.

As a left-footer, Van de Ven will slot into that backline right next to Romero perfectly.

Of course, having two defenders as aggressive and front-footed as these two is risky, but if any manager will make that sort of pairing work it’s Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham need to improve their defence next season, and they will be hoping that Van de Ven can make a massive difference going forwards.