‘Top class’: BBC pundit lauds ‘beautiful’ moment from Tottenham player v Burnley

Tottenham absolutely hammered Burnley today as they continued their superb start to the Premier League season.

Heung-Min Son rattled in a hat-trick and James Maddison was once again superb in the midfield.

Of course, Son’s hat-trick was the standout moment and he was rightly lauded for his efforts by BBC pundit Fara Williams.

BBC pundit lauds Heung-Min Son goal for Tottenham at Burnley

Son’s opening goal of the day was the crucial one as it got Tottenham level at Turf Moor. The South Korean showed his class to beat the goalkeeper and Williams was full of admiration for the finish.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking on the BBC’s live matchday feed, Williams said the finish from Son was top class and warned Burnley that’s what happens at the top level.

“That is the difference between playing Premier League and Championship. Burnley played very expansive football last season but at the expense of leaving their defenders two versus two at the back,” Williams said.

“It is a beautiful finish from Son, top class.”

Son has been handed the captain’s armband by Ange Postecoglou and looks to be relishing the role.

Like a new player

There has been times over the last few seasons where Heung-Min Son has looked a frustrated figure and nowhere near the player he was.

However, since Postecoglou came in, he seems to have been given a new lease of life and now looks like being the player who won the golden boot a few seasons back.

For Son, it’s now imperative he keeps up this form after the international break. If he can, then Tottenham have a huge chance of pushing for the top four and alongside Maddison, Spurs have a real threat now.