'Too mouthy': John Giles says Leeds man needs to 'keep his mouth shut and get on with his job'











John Giles has told Sam Allardyce to keep his mouth shut after becoming the new manager of Leeds United.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles was reacting to Allardyce’s first press conference in the Leeds hotseat, and, like the rest of us, the pundit was perplexed by the 68-year-old’s claim that he’s just as good as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Giles was less than impressed by Allardyce’s bullish attitude, claiming that he’s not a good manager and that he needs to keep his mouth shut and get on with his job.

Allardyce needs to be quiet

Giles gave his verdict on Allardyce.

“He had this chat when he came in that he’s as good as Pep and as good as Klopp. When he was in management he wasn’t that good. The fans hated him at West Ham and Everton. He had a good spell at Bolton and that was it. He got the England job and got sacked for a statement to someone pretending to be a businessman. I never fancied him as a manager, he was too mouthy of my liking,” Giles said.

“He’s coming in and saying that he’s as good as the best out there, but that’s the last thing they need to hear, he should keep his mouth shut and get on with his job.”

Not his style

Giles says that Big Sam should shut up, but we’re inclined to disagree.

Look, the reality is that Allardyce doesn’t necessarily mean everything he says, but he knows how to play mind games and get the media talking.

In making these comments he’s taken the spotlight off of his own players, and maybe, just maybe he’s gotten under Pep Guardiola’s skin a bit ahead of this weekend’s game.

Allardyce may play old-school football, but he also plays old-school mind games too.

