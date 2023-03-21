Tony Cascarino shares who he thinks will get top 4 this season - Newcastle or Tottenham











Tony Cascarino says he now expects Newcastle to beat Tottenham in the chase to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Magpies went into the international break on the back of a stoppage time victory at Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

The following day, Spurs conceded a penalty at almost the exact same time of the game to drop two points and draw 3-3 at Southampton.

In the Times, Cascarino was asked who he expects to finish in the Champions League qualification spots when the season ends.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Cascarino expects Newcastle to beat Tottenham in race for the top four

He said: !Manchester United should do it because they have found ways of winning even when playing poorly.

“I think Newcastle United will be the other Champions League qualifiers; they have had their down period and I expect them to finish strongly.

“Tottenham Hotspur simply are not good enough to achieve fourth place, while Liverpool could have slipped out of contention after their next three games against City, Chelsea and Arsenal.”

Spurs currently occupy fourth place but Newcastle have two games in hand and sit just one place and two points behind Antonio Conte’s side.

Tottenham have the situation with their manager to sort out, with Conte ranting about his players in the press conference after that Southampton draw.

Liverpool probably shouldn’t be written off so easily, but they need to find a consistency which has so far been beyond them this season to make it into the top four.